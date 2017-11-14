Check out how much the initial cash-outs are for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, coming November 17

Published 3:28 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Like Smart, Globe has also released their postpaid plans for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Regular plans range from P599 to P2499 monthly. The most you'll have to shell out as initial cash-out is 52,800 should you decide to get the 256GB version of the 8 Plus under plan 599. On the flip side, you only pay an initial cash-out of P12,000 if you get the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 under plan 2499.

Plans have corresponding data, call, and text allowances and other value-added features, which you can view on the Globe website here. Here's a chart of the initial cash-outs per plan:

The phones are also available under Globe's Platinum Plans. Under these plans, you get to enjoy Globe Priority Network, which prioritizes your connection over other users in the area; all-month data surfing; and Thea, Globe Platinum's digital concierge.

Here are the plans and the respective cash-outs:

Shop for Globe's iPhone 8 deals here. The phones are set for release on Friday, November 17.

For Smart's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus plans, click here. – Rappler.com