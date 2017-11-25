The latest entry in the series will be utilizing the power of current gen consoles to introduce a number of features and gameplay mechanics that aim to please longtime fans and newcomers alike

Published 12:43 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In a press event hosted by Philippine video game retailer Data Blitz, Monster Hunter: World's game director Yuya Tokuda and producer Ryozo Tsujimoto were present to show off and talk about the latest installment of the fabled franchise.

By bringing the series back to consoles, the devs were granting the wishes of fans to recreate and upgrade the core Monster Hunter experience.

They even employed a larger dev team to fully utilize the tech and capabilities of current gen consoles.

Beyond a big visual upgrade, however, the two discussed – through a translator – some new features making its debut in this Capcom title, as well as what long-time fans of the game will enjoy from this new iteration.

Inviting new players

The ‘Monster Hunter’ series is known for having a steep learning curve, with users not having as much time to get used to the controls and the gameplay nuances of Monster Hunter.

Developed with newcomers to the series in mind though, Monster Hunter: World will address the issue by adding a fully voiced and animated guide called

"The Handler," who pops up on-screen explaining most of the game’s basic mechanics.

This feature is available in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Making it feel familiar for fans

“We try to answer [meet] the expectations of players who have been into Monster Hunter [even] before World”, said Tsujimoto.

They are bringing back all 14 weapons from previous entries in the series, so that veteran players can feel right at home using their favorite armaments against their prey.

A large, seamless world

Tokuda explained the game’s world is two or three times bigger than that of previous entries.

In typical ‘Monster Hunter’ fashion, players can still jump straight to an area to hunt down a particular target.

This time around, however, areas are seamlessly connected. The seemess shifting from one "zone" to the next will allow players to explore without prompting a loading screen.

Letting the monsters fight

“[We wanted] monsters to be part of the ecosystem [and] part of the life in the world of Monster Hunter. Each monster [now] has their own ways of living [behavior]”, said Tokuda.

Making use of new tech, monsters now fight other monsters in the environment.

In the demo they showed us, a larger monster was electrocuted and paralyzed by a much smaller monster that came in its path. Interactions such as these add more depth to combat, where players can now use these little battles between monsters to their advantage.

Hunting parties

Having party members or friends is vital in a hunt’s success.

Monster Hunter: World makes this easier by adding a ‘drop-in, drop-out’ feature. Players can enter quests alone and still have friends enter the game mid-battle. Up to 4 people can take on a quest together.

Despite all the added changes and improvements, the developers promise this new entry will be faithful to its roots – building a flow of hunting and gathering loot, and then using them to craft stronger weapons to take on even bigger, deadlier challenges.

Monster Hunter:World will release on January 26, 2018 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A beta testing period on the PlayStation 4 is slated to come out on December 9.

The game will also be available on PC on a still unannounced later date. – Rappler.com