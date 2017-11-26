Before you dive into the Christmas shopping rush, why not some of the following devices. They may just deserve a spot on your wishlist – or under someone else's Christmas tree.

Published 4:39 PM, November 26, 2017

Christmas is just a couple of weeks away, and by now you’ve probably already decided what to buy for yourself this Holiday season.

Before diving into the Christmas rush though, why not check out these cool – and sometimes decidedly strange – tech devices that may deserve a spot on your wishlist – or under someone else's Christmas tree.

Just-So Soda – You come in to the office with a nice hot or cold cup of coffee, then suddenly the work rush starts kicking in. A hundred e-mails later, you find out your beverage became lukewarm. Sad, right? Say no more, the Just-So Soda is your solution.

Just plug it in, and you’ll have a cold or hot refreshment all day every day.

Ben & Jerry's Euphori Lock Combination Protector – Protect your leftover ice cream from officemates or siblings with probably the greatest thing man has ever invented since the first wheel.

This heaven-sent lock seals your ice cream pint shut and can only open when you enter your passcode.

Oombrella – We’ve all lost an umbrella at some point in our lives, so it’s not surprising that someone invented one that’s location can be detected by a smartphone.

The Oombrella can send its last known location through an app. It can also send weather alerts, which can be pretty handy as it can tell you if you need to bring your Oombrella or not.

Clocky, the Alarm Clock on Wheels – Tired of setting your alarm to snooze only to wake up knowing you’re almost late for work?

This quick-on-its-wheels alarm clock will give you the wake-up call and morning workout you need as the device frantically runs around your room once it rings.

Nimuno Loops – If you’re a huge fan of LEGO and want to take your building experience to new heights, then the Nimuno Loops are a perfect companion to any brick-building endeavor.

This LEGO-like tape is two studs-wide and comes in a variety of colors adhesives which can stick to almost any surface and can hold your LEGO blocks up on any surface.

The SquattyPotty Toilet Stool – SquattyPotty took the world by storm not because of its innovation, but because of its pretty bizarre marketing campaign.

Nevertheless, the online commercials convinced us that there really is a proper way of doing a number 2.

Qoobo Therapy Robot – Who doesn’t love the therapeutic feeling of petting a cat? Just in case you do but prefer not to have the cat walk around or even be alive, then the Qoobo Therapy Robot is perfect for you this Christmas.

The Qoobo is a soft, round cushion with a robotic tail that responds to different types of pats and strokes. It’s designed for people who are allergic to cats so they can experience the joy of petting a four-legged animal—minus the face and the limbs.

Brilliant Pad Self-Cleaning Puppy Pad and Dog Potty – Cleaning dog waste can be a hassle, that’s the Brilliant Pad Self-Cleaning Puppy Pad and Doggy Potty exists.

Once man’s best friend poops or pees on the pad, the device automatically rolls and seals the waste for a hands-free clean up.

The World’s Smallest Travel Steam Iron – You won’t need to borrow an iron from your hotel or AirBnB anymore.

To say that this travel steam iron is handy is an understatement. This device by Hammacher may just be as big as your palm, but it can iron a variety of fabrics like silk, wool, cotton, and linen.

VSSL Flask – This flask light is your perfect companion for your out-of-town glamping trips. It has an LED flood beam lantern light and can hold up to 300ml of your favorite beverage.

Cerevo Taclim VR Gloves and Shoes – VR is one of tech world’s biggest buzzword in 2016, and Cerevo Taclim is set to take the technology (literally) one step further.

While's it isn't quite as sexy as the footwear of hand gear we wear just yet, the Cerevo Taclim allows the users to touch and feel the surface of the game’s environment.

Big Clappy – Nothing could be more awkward than the sound of silence after a gig or a client presentation.

Luckily, Takaha invented Big Clappy, a clapping robot designed to produce real clapping sounds from its mechanical hands. It can clap whenever a person passes by and can be programmed to clap using a smartphone.

– Rappler.com