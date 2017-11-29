Check out the S8's new colorway

Published 6:24 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung announced a new color for their flagship released in early 2017, the Galaxy S8 in burgundy red.

The new color was launched in Korea on Tuesday, November 28, with a rollout in other select markets to follow. Check it out:

The Galaxy S8 is also currently available in midnight black, orchid gray, coral blue, arctic silver, and maple gold. The Galaxy S8 is known for its bezel-less design, 18.5:9 form factor, and high-end specs including a region-dependent Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 8895, 4 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, and the Bixby virtual assistant.

Samsung added availability of the burgundy red Galaxy S8 will be announced by each market's wireless providers and regional Samsung offices. – Rappler.com