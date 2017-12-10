Watch our hosts take on terrible beasts atop a giant living creature in Rappler Game Night's Xenoblade Chronicles 2 episode

Published 7:41 PM, December 10, 2017

In this installment of Rappler Game Night, Gelo Gonzales and Victor Barreiro Jr take on menacing crab-monsters and even more terrifying territorial apes, in addition to making some money on the side salvaging for items beneath the cloud sea!

Released on December 1, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 tells the story of a young salvager named Rex who is caught up in a great journey with Pyra, the personification of a living weapon.

We'll give you a little taste of this salvaging quick-time event mechanic, as well as the complicated combat of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Watch the video, and feel free to dive in! – Rappler.com