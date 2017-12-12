Preparing for the holidays? Let these Filipino startups help you beat the Christmas rush.

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is the most colorful and festive season in the Philippines, but it could also be the most stressful.

From heavy traffic to long lines in banks and grocery stores, Christmas in the country can be a difficult experience rather than an enjoyable one.

Here are 7 Filipino-founded startups that could lend you a helping hand this holiday season:



1. Pushkart

Skip the long queue in malls and groceries through Pushkart, an online grocery delivery service in Manila.

Pushkart makes grocery shopping for both fresh and dry goods more convenient. Don't have time to go out or too impatient to fall in line to pay? This startup will deliver your groceries to your doorstep. They also have affordable Christmas baskets in time for the season.

2. Things That Matter

Are you searching for gift ideas for family and friends this Christmas? Why not go for gifts that are both beautiful and meaningful?

Things That Matter is a one-stop online shop for Filipino-made products from social enterprises that create a positive impact in local communities.

Aside from selling and curating meaningful products online, Things That Matter also aims to create a vibrant community of artisans, entrepreneurs, and socially-conscious consumers.

The new online marketplace is actually an offshoot of Rags2Riches, a fashion social enterprise founded by Reese Fernandez-Ruiz in 2007.

3. Beep A Ride

This holiday season, it's getting harder to book a ride through ride-hailing apps such as Grab and Uber.

If you're attending a reunion and coming with a big group of family or friends, you could try renting a car through local startup Beep a Ride.



They have several options for people who know how to drive and only need a vehicle or those who just need a driver to help them move around the busy city. They also provide vehicle rental services with trustworthy drivers.



Going home to your province with the whole family? Their services also extend to nearby provinces such as Laguna, Quezon, Baguio, or Ilocos.

4. Good Meal Hunting

Christmas in the Philippines will not be complete without sumptuous food on the table. You could save time by ordering home-cooked but gourmet dishes from Good Meal Hunting.

This startup provides platters for gatherings and even caters to company events and parties. Aside from bringing in healthy and crowd-pleasing dishes to the table, you could also help empower the housewives who sell their home-cooked dishes in Good Meal Hunting's website.

5. Cleaning Lady

Organizing a party in your condo unit? A local startup called Cleaning Lady could help you clean your place before and after a holiday gathering. It's also best to start the coming year with a tidy home.

Booking a cleaning service from your building administrator might take weeks to schedule, but with Cleaning Lady it will only take minutes.

This startup provides employment to women in underprivileged local communities – meaning you could have your place cleaned and at the same time, help someone make a living.

6. Bayani Health

Give someone the gift of health this holiday season. Startup Bayani Health is making healthcare accessible to Filipino freelancers and entrepreneurs.

For an affordable price, you could give health insurance and coverage to your loved ones to prepare them for the upcoming year. Bayani Health's plans come with unlimited doctor consultations and emergency coverage.

7. Gavagives

You could also make Christmas more meaningful by giving back and donating to a cause you support. Gavegives, an online crowdfunding platform provides allows non-governmental organizations and even individuals to raise funds.

Some of the current campaigns in Gavagives are for rebuilding Marawi, medical assistance for children with leukemia, and for families who need help with medical bills of their loved ones.

A nation of heavy social media users and early tech adopters, the Philippines is considered to have a booming and vibrant startup ecosystem, with more than 300 operating startups in 2017. – Rappler.com