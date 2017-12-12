Gelo Gonzales and Victor Barreiro put their music skills to the test by drumming to the beat of some of their favorite anime soundtracks

MANILA, Philippines – In our latest episode of Game Night, Rappler Gaming League’s Gelo Gonzales and Victor Barreiro put their music skills to the test by drumming to the beat of some of their favorite Japanese songs with Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session.

Released on October 27, the latest installment in the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise lets players simulate playing a Taiko drum in time with famous Japanese music.

Using a Taiko drum controller, Gelo and Victor take on the challenge of drumming to the beats of "Guren no Yumiya" from the anime Attack on Titan, "Cruel Angel's Thesis" from Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the Japanese version of "Let it Go," from Disney’s Frozen.

Check out this cool new rhythm game and what it has to offer and help us decide who is the better Taiko drummer between Gelo and Victor by watching this video! - Rappler.com