In a nutshell: great specs at a very competitive price

Published 8:10 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The year 2017 saw a slew of amazing phones. There was Samsung's comeback with the S8 and the Note 8, Apple's redesigned iPhone, the iPhone X, and an army of Chinese brands with increasingly competitive specs matched with affordability.

Top among these Chinese brands was probably Huawei's Mate 10, a 5.9-incher sporting the brand's AI-oriented Kirin 970 chip and dual Leica lenses, which are also found in the more expensive Pro version.

For many of us, the Mate 10's power suffices. It's a solid flagship, with a price that undercuts many of its competitors. It launched at P33,000 while affording all that screen real estate, and the brand's top-of-the-line components.

There are a few things it's missing that's increasingly become common in flagships such as richer-looking OLED screens, waterproof capability (it's only IP54 which means it's only splashproof), and wireless charging. But overall, the package is quite appealing for anyone who's in the market for a phone in this price range. Watch our video above to get a closer look! – Rappler.com