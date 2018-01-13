Here's a roundup of our favorite science and technology stories for this week!

Published 10:39 AM, January 13, 2018

It's a new year, so it's time to bring out some new habits as well. Starting this Saturday, January 13, we'll have a weekly roundup of some of the best science and technology articles from the past week.

This week brought out CES 2018 in Las Vegas, as well as some changes to Facebook.

Here are the stories you'll want to check out from across the week.

CES 2018 brings out tons of new tech

Whether you're looking for a new virtual personal assistant, emotional robots that want to read how you feel, or a smart suitcase that follows you around, CES 2018 showed off a ton of new products meant to inspire technophiles and futurists to both speculate and presumably purchase new tech.

Rappler's rounded up 24 of the coolest new bits of tech from the show floor, and some of these may eventually end up in your home some day!

Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in kids

Two of Apple's shareholders urged the company to study if iPhones were becoming addictive to children or posing "unintentional negative consequences" on their health.

Jana Partners LLC and California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs) sent the letter, dated January 6, to Apple.

The two shareholders, which between them own about $2 billion in Apple shares, called on Apple to develop additional means for parents to restrict the use of mobile phones by their children.

Facebook overhauls news feed to favor family and friends

Facebook is bringing a major change to its news feed, putting family and friends at the forefront of news feed visibility and giving advertisers and media posts a back seat on the social network.

The change to the way Facebook ranks posts will put more weight on social interactions and relationships, according to News Feed product manager John Hegeman.

Facebook shares fell 5.4% as trading opened on Friday, January 12, after the changes were announced on Thursday.

Scientists testing ingestible 'mini pill box' to reduce pill-takers' burdens

Scientists were testing an ingestible "mini pill box" which releases a cocktail of HIV drugs in the stomach over several days.

While the miniature pill box has only been tested in pigs so far, the device is the latest attempt to make it easier for people on medication for chronic illnesses, such as HIV, to maintain their dosage plans without fail.

Filipinos spent the most time on Pornhub

Filipinos spent 13 minutes and 28 seconds on the average on online pornography website Pornhub, the site reported. The new time represents a 43-second increase from the previous year's results and nearly 4 minutes longer than the global average on the site.

Meanwhile, Maria Ozawa's name shows up as the most searched pornographic star's name among Philippine users, followed by Mia Khalifa and Kim Domingo.

Other countries with a higher-than-the-global-average visiting time are South Africa, USA, Canada, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and France, which are ranked 2nd to 7th respectively. – Rappler.com