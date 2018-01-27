Check out the eye-popping action and beautiful animations in the latest Dragon Ball fighting game

Published 8:00 PM, January 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The beloved, undying franchise featuring angry, blonde aliens with the power to destroy entire planets has a new fighting game made by Arc System Works, the guys behind the critically-acclaimed Guilty Gear series.

It's called Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it's a 2.5D fighter featuring incredible, eye-popping animation, and all the special moves we've come to love from Goku and company. Published by Namco Bandai, the game came out on Friday, January 26 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows. We play the PS4 version in this episode, as we show off some of what the game has to offer. Check it out! – Rappler.com