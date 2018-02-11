Fighting game caster Billy Añonuevo drops by to help Rappler Gaming League's 'Street Fighter V' noobs beat the game's arcade mode!

Published 6:15 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Street Fighter is a series known for pushing multiple versions of the same game, carrying incremental updates, roster upgrades, and various tweaks and adjustments.

For Street Fighter V (SF V), the latest in the series, we get exactly a taste of that with Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. With the new edition – which, by the way, is a free upgrade for those who have already bought the original edition – players are able to play through a good ol' arcade mode, fighting against a string of CPU-controlled characters until reaching the final boss.

The arcade mode was notoriously missing from the original edition. Now it's back, and for this edition of Game Night, we check out that mode right away, enlisting the help of fighting game caster and 99.5 FM DJ Billy Añonuevo. He shares some tips and tricks along the way, and some juicy SF trivia, too. Watch the full episode above! – Rappler.com