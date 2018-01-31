Join us in our preview of this beautiful remake of a PS2 classic, launching on February 6

Published 10:30 AM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The remake of Shadow of the Colossus is upon us, set for release on February 6 for the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

The original came out for the PS2 in 2005, quickly becoming one of the best games of that era for its one-of-a-kind gameplay, beautiful art direction, and mysterious storyline. It was so beloved that it was remastered for the PS3, before eventually getting rebuilt from the ground up for its PS4 iteration.

Unlike the PS3 version, which was merely upscaled and given various filtering techniques for a prettier look, the PS4 version uses new art assets, meaning its developers, Bluepoint Games, essentially redrew the whole game.

Hence, it becomes the game's definitive version, able to run at a 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro at 30 frames-per-second (fps); 1080p at 60 fps; and on the regular PS4, 1080p at 30 fps.

Above, see for yourself just how the game looks as we play though the first parts of the game, and see us defeat the first of the game's 16 colossi (and embarassingly struggle with climbing in one part of the game). – Rappler.com