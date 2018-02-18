Specs, price: Starmobile UP Groove
MANILA, Philippines – Starmobile's UP Groove, as its name implies, is made for the music fan who's on a budget.
It's cheap at P3,490, with specs you've expect at this range. But it does have a feature that may set it apart from the rest of the budget phones in this particular range: loud speakers. Starmobile calls them the "Pocketpunch Loudspeakers," which give you louder-than-average in-unit audio capabilities.
Check out this phone's key specs below:
- Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Processor: 1.3 GHz quad core ARM Cortex-A7
- GPU: Mali-400MP
- Display: 5-inch HD display
- 4G-capable? No, 2G and 3G only
- RAM: 1GB
- Storage: 15 GB; up to 32GB via microSD
- Camera: Rear - 8MP AF with BSI and Flash; Front - 8MP
- Battery: 2200 mAh
- Weight: 163 grams (with battery)
Watch the video above for a closer look! – Rappler.com