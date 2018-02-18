Check out the specs of Starmobile's budget selfie specialist here

Published 3:00 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're particular about selfies, but want a phone that's below P10,000, Starmobile may have you covered with their UP Selfie.

It's a P6,990 device with dual 13-megapixel front cameras, which make it among the most affordable dual front cam-phones in the market today.

The specs are as follows:

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad core ARM Cortex-A53

GPU: Mali-T720MP@650 MHz

Display: 5.2-inch HD display

4G-capable? Yes

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 16 GB, up to 32GB via MicroSD

Camera: Rear - 13MP AF with BSI and Flash, Front - 13MP Wide + 13MP Standard Angle with BSI and Flash

Battery: 2200 mAh

Weight: 163 grams with battery

Watch the video above for a closer look! – Rappler.com