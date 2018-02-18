Specs, price: Starmobile UP Selfie
MANILA, Philippines – If you're particular about selfies, but want a phone that's below P10,000, Starmobile may have you covered with their UP Selfie.
It's a P6,990 device with dual 13-megapixel front cameras, which make it among the most affordable dual front cam-phones in the market today.
The specs are as follows:
- OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
- CPU: 1.3 GHz quad core ARM Cortex-A53
- GPU: Mali-T720MP@650 MHz
- Display: 5.2-inch HD display
- 4G-capable? Yes
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 16 GB, up to 32GB via MicroSD
- Camera: Rear - 13MP AF with BSI and Flash, Front - 13MP Wide + 13MP Standard Angle with BSI and Flash
- Battery: 2200 mAh
- Weight: 163 grams with battery
Watch the video above for a closer look! – Rappler.com