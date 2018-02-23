OPPO’s 1st PH offering for 2018 is a budget 18:9 phone with AI selfie tech

Published 4:00 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're going to be looking at something every day, i.e. a phone, do yourself a favor and make sure that it's pleasant to the eye. For people today, the phone is one of the first things they look at in the morning, and also, the last at night – for better or worse.

So why not get a phone that, at the very least, looks good. That much we can say about the OPPO A83. From the packaging alone, you can see that OPPO exerted some real effort to make buyers feel that they bought something a little more expensive than the P9,990 they shelled out. The curved front glass and the nice matte finish of the plastic back help create that illusion.

From the sturdy-feeling frame to the back portion, the phone has this distinctive curve that gives it some design-separation from the rest of the sub-P10,000 pack, and also makes the phone easier to hold. The thin black border of the screen oddly adds some unique flavor to the phone as well. There's a lot of screen real estate too on the 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 display that's quite bright and sharp at this price range.

The phone also sports an 18:9 display, a feature that trickles down from OPPO's flagship F5 released in late 2017. AI Beauty Tech, also found in the F5, and face unlock tech also make their way to the A83. Now, whether you're particular about these features or not, it's great to see OPPO bring these premium extras to a more affordable phone such as the A83.

Here are a few more shots of the phone:

As for specs, you get a 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor, a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32 GB memory, a microSD slot, a 13MP rear shooter, an 8MP front cam, a 3,180 mAh battery, and dual-sim capabilities. Fair specs for a phone in this price range, but it's the well-built feeling of the phone – even if some UI aspects will still remind you of an iPhone – that makes this one easy to recommend for those on a budget. – Rappler.com