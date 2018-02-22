Here are some of the phones we’re expecting to see at the world's biggest mobile communications expo

Published 1:41 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - With the biggest smartphone conference of the year just a few days away, we list some of upcoming releases we expect to get our first glimpses of in the show.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series

Skipping the conference last year, Samsung is back this year to reveal their latest flagships: the Galaxy S9 and S9+. And if the multitude of leaks are to be believed, Samsung’s latest smartphones are much improved compared to its predecessors, reportedly having cameras with variable apertures as their biggest selling point.

The Korean tech giant is set to officially unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ a day ahead of the conference in their Unpacked event set for February 25 (12:00 am of February 26, Manila time). (READ: The Samsung Galaxy S9: Expected specs and features)

ASUS ZenFone 5

Leaked images of the the next flagship from ASUS, the ZenFone 5 sees it flaunting a near bezel-less design with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an iPhone X-like notch. ASUS earlier in the month tweeted a promotional image that teased a February 27 Mobile World Congress (MWC) unveiling which could likely be the ZenFone 5, along with its budget and battery-heavy counterparts.

Nokia 9

Though still mostly rumors, India Today reports that we should be expecting half a dozen Nokia phones, highlighted by the flagship Nokia 9 to be announced by HMD Global at MWC this year. The Nokia 9 allegedly houses a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 128GB of onboard storage, a 3250mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup, and an 18:9 edge-to-edge display.

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony, earlier in the week, released a 23-second video of its February 26 MWC announcement that seems to closely tie in with the alleged new design of its Xperia XZ2 line. A leaked image of what is believed to be a prototype of the XZ2 Compact appears to confirm this. According to the Xperia Blog, both phones will use HDR displays with 18:9 aspect ratios.

Xiaomi Mi 7

PhoneArena reveals that Chinese company, Xiaomi will be making its first large expo presence at MWC this year, hinting at a Mi 7 announcement. The next Xiaomi flagship, the Mi 7 could have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, an all-screen design, AMOLED display, 3D face recognition, and even wireless charging.

Stay tuned here as we round up more rumored phones, and leaks ahead of MWC 2018! – Rappler.com