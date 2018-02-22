Pwned Passwords is a password cross-referencing tool that organizations and individuals can use to inform their password choices. It has been recently upgraded to support half a billion passwords

Published 3:57 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Hunt's Have I Been Pwned website has had its Pwned Passwords subsite updated to support 501,636,842 passwords – up from about 320 million passwords in its initial iteration – that have been part of a security breach.

Pwned Passwords allows individual users to confirm if a password they had been using was part of a security breach or has otherwise been compromised in the past. (READ: 5 tips for smarter password and security management)

Depending on how the information is used, organizations can also used the data from Pwned Passwords to inform their cybersecurity protocols for internal and user-facing interactions.

For individuals checking if their existing passwords have been part of a prior security issue, the updated subsite adds a count for how often the affected password has been seen as part of a breach.

Hunt, meanwhile, explained in a post detailing the update that users should not input an actively-used password into a password checking site, even his own, as a matter of personal security.

Pwned Passwords is available here. – Rappler.com