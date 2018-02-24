From North Korean hackers to Taiwanese cryptocurrency robbers, here's our roundup of the cybersecurity happenings across the week

Published 3:02 PM, February 24, 2018

Global cybercrime is, unfortunately, big business. From North Korea cyber threats to actual, outright, physical robbery, the view of cybercrime as a prevailing entity means it's time to keep up with the happenings in the cybersecurity world.

Here's an overview of what's happened across the week from February 18 to February 24.

Global cybercrime costs $600 billion each year

The annual cost of cybercrime has hit $600 billion worldwide, fueled by growing sophistication of hackers and the proliferation of criminal marketplaces and cryptocurrencies, researchers from McAfee reported.

According to the report, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are the main sources of hackers targeting financial institutions, while China is the most active in cyber espionage.

Over 40% of global login attempts are malicious – Akamai

An Akamai report said more than 40% of global login attempts appear to be malicious in nature.

The malicious activity of credential abuse – or bots trying to access accounts using stolen logins – is increasing, and Akamai claims that of 17 billion login requests it's tracked in November and December, 43% were used for credential abuse, with the figure increasing to 82% when isolated to the hospitality industry.

North Korean cyber threat 'more aggressive' than China – FireEye

Security Research firm FireEye said North Korean hackers are becoming more aggressive than their Chinese counterparts. It also called a Pyongyang-linked group as an "advanced persistent threat" (APT).

According to FireEye, APT37 was "primarily based in North Korea," with its choice of targets aligning with North Korea's state interests.

Scammers hijacking verified Twitter accounts to steal cryptocurrency

Buzzfeed News reported that scammers are taking advantage of unprotected or hijacked verified Twitter accounts and changing the names on those accounts to trick people into giving them cryptocurrency.

Twitter is investigating the anomalous behavior, as changing one's name should remove the verified status from those accounts.

Taiwan sees first bitcoin robbery

Taiwan police arrested 4 men over a bitcoin robbery worth Twd$5 million ($170,000; currently about P8.8 million) in what they said was the first case of its kind on the island.

The scammers physically assaulted a man who was trying to sell his bitcoins to them, forcibly transferring the bitcoins off his account through his phone. – Rappler.com