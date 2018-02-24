From LG to Vivo, here are some more phones that are rumored to make a showing at the world's biggest phone show

Published 7:14 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The largest mobile phone expo in the world is upon us! A number of industry leaders have already confirmed their attendance and respective product unveilings while some are still up in the air. And with the rumor mill in full swing, we list some more phones that we might see this weekend. (READ: 5 phones we're expecting to see at MWC 2018)

1) Moto G6

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G6, its new series of midrangers with 18:9 aspect ratio and dual cameras sometime this year. Renders of the Moto G6 Plus in all its available colors have recently surfaced online making its MWC reveal very likely. The Moto G6, like its predecessors, is reportedly launching with Plus and Play variants that houses a 3,250mAh and a 4,000mAh battery respectively.

2) LG V30s

While not expected to have a strong presence, reports have LG unveiling an updated V30 at the event. The so-called V30s improves the camera AI to analyze objects and make the appropriate recommendations for the best shooting experience. LG seems to be strongly committed to its new release schedule, possibly avoiding the competition so big reveals or announcements could be saved for later this year.

3) Alcatel

After a sneak preview at CES earlier this year, Alcatel confirmed in a Tweet that they will be at MWC to reveal their new set of budget-friendly 18:9 display phones - the Alcatel 5, 3V, and 1X. Each of the three phones represent a different price and performance levels: the Alcatel 5 is the budget flagship, the 3V is the middle option, and the 1X is the bang-for-your-buck budget phone.

Not a lot is known when it comes to specs but these are said to be going on sale shortly before things kick off in MWC. More information is sure to pour in.

4) Blackberry Uni

Currently going by some leaked codenames, Blackberry could actually show something in the next few days. The Blackberry Uni is allegedly powered by a Snapdragon 660, with a choice of 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

There’s not a lot of talk on Blackberry’s presence but given their MWC track record, there’s a strong chance that one, if not all of the phones they plan to release this year will be seen this weekend.

5) ZTE Blade V9

After being initially revealed, ZTE looks formally take the wraps off their successor to the Blade V8 at MWC this year. According to AndroidAuthority, the Blade is expected to come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 chipset with 2, 3, or 4GB of RAM, and a 3,200mAh battery.

The Blade V9 has already appeared on benchmark site GeekBench, pointing signs to an announcement that should come very soon.

6) Vivo Xplay 7

Vivo has been quiet since the leak of the Xplay 7 which allegedly houses 10GB of RAM under the hood. The said phone is expected to have a 92.9% screen to body ratio with a whopping 256 or 512GB of internal storage. TechRadar reported in early February that Vivo is an exhibitor at MWC meaning that there is a small chance for the Xplay 7 to make an unannounced appearance. – Rappler.com