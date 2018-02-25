Watch Samsung show the world its new flagship at 1 am, Monday, February 26, Manila time

Published 11:55 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung is set to unveil its newest devices and products, headlined by its flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S9, the follow-up to last year's Galaxy S8.

Samsung is in Barcelona, Spain at the Mobile World Congress to reveal the devices but will have a livestream on its YouTube page, embedded above. It will also be streaming on its official website Samsung.com and press website Samsungmobilepress.com. Keep these links handy in case one source goes down because of traffic. The stream can also be accessed via an app for iOS or Android.

The stream starts at 1 am, Monday, February 26, Manila time. – Rappler.com