Alcatel licensee TCL has officially revealed its phones for 2018 – the Alcatel 5, 3V, 3X, 3, and 1X

Published 8:34 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - As initially teased, TCL finally pulled the curtain on its 5 new Alcatel budget-friendly phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. Despite each phone representing different price and performance levels, all come with 18:9 aspect ratio displays.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Alcatel 5

The midranger taking flagship position, the Alcatel 5 comes with a 5.7-inch IPS panel (1440x720 screen resolution), and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor. It will be offered in 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB variants in RAM and storage respectively with microSD expandable up to 128GB, and a 3,000mAh battery.

It sports a 12MP rear camera and a dual-front 13MP + 5MP camera setup. For security, it includes a rear fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition feature. The Alcatel 5 runs on Android Nougat and will be available in metallic black and metallic mold colors for *€229.99 or roughly Php14,745.

Alcatel 3V

The Alcatel 3V comes equipped with a 6-inch IPS 2.5D curved display with 2K resolution. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek MT8735A quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage with microSD support up to 128GB, 3,000mAh battery, and runs on Google’s new Android Oreo.

For cameras, it has a 12MP + 2MP dual rear shooters and a 5MP front shooter. It similarly has a fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition feature. It’s available in spectrum black, blue, and gold colors for €189.99 or approximately P12,180.

Alcatel 3X

The Alcatel 3X comes packed with a 5.7-inch screen (1440x720 screen resolution), a MediaTek MT6739, and the same storage and RAM options as the 5, a fingerprint sensor and runs on Android Nougat. It has a 12MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It’s available this April in some markets for €179.99 or an estimated P11,539 and ships in metallic black, blue, and gold colors.

Alcatel 3

The most affordable of the 3 series, the Alcatel 3 has a 5.5-inch screen, a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, a rear fingerprint sensor, 13MP back camera, 5MP front camera, and runs on Android Oreo. The Alcatel 3 is available this March in some markets for €149.99 or P9,615 and ships in Spectrum black, blue, and gold colors.

Alcatel 1X

The first Android Go phone announced at MWC 2018, the Alcatel 1X houses a 5.3-inch (960x480 resolution) screen with the 1GB variant coming with an 8MP rear shooter and the 2GB coming with a 13MP camera. Both have 16GB of internal storage with up to 32GB of microSD support, a 5MP selfie camera, and runs on Android Oreo. The 1X will be available this April in some markets for €99.99 or roughly P6,412 and comes in black, blue, and gold colors. – Rappler.com

*€1 = P64