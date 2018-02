The stream starts at 2:30 am, Wednesday, February 28

Published 5:23 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwanese tech company ASUS will be holding their own event at the 2018 Mobile World Congress happening in Barcelona, Spain.

Of the announcements slated for the event, the reveal of their 2018 flagship, the ZenFone 5, is what fans are most eagerly waiting for.

ASUS will also be livestreaming the event globally. We've embedded the stream above, which will start at 2:30 am, Wednesday, February 28. – Rappler.com