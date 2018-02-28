The ASUS ZenFone 5 is the first high-profile Android phone to sport the iPhone X notch. It's not alone. Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OPPO may be joining the party

Published 2:31 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - While Apple may not have impressed its market enough to meet target sales for the iPhone X, it seems to have won the mobile industry over with its notch design. Housing the front-facing camera and a host of sensors, Apple’s notch seems to be the best compromise in the struggle for having the largest 18:9 display and thinnest bezels possible.

Other brands have now adopted this choice of design and if leaked images are to be believed, some of their upcoming phones are expected to be borrowing the iPhone X’s notch.

Outside of lesser known Chinese brands which have copied the design (and 10 of which we've listed here), first out of the gates is the ASUS ZenFone 5, which admirably has a better screen-to-body ratio than the iPhone X (90% vs. 82%); has a larger screen (6.2 inches vs. 5.8 inches); and has a top-of-the-line model with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 chip, while being around half the price of an iPhone X. (WATCH: The new ASUS ZenFone 5 unveiled)

Following ASUS footsteps – for better or worse, depending on your stance on originality vis-a-vis mass adoption – are phones from Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OnePlus sister brand OPPO. Check them out below, but take note that these are still based mostly on leaks, so their design may or may not be wildly different once official announcements are made.

1) Huawei P20

As earlier teased, Huawei is set to reveal their new flagship phone, the P20 on March 27 in Paris, France. Initial rumors pointed to it having the same iPhone X-like notch which is now more likely to be true if this new leaked image is reflective of the final product:

Huawei P20 (with two, not three, rear cameras) pic.twitter.com/GRJbIS8NNY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

2) Xiaomi Mi 7

Allegedly going to be officially unveiled in June, recent speculations claim that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Mi 7 is going to have a 6-inch screen with a notch. The leaked images show it having an edge-to-edge with no bezel at the bottom and a thin one at the top.

3) OnePlus 6

OnePlus was earlier called out for putting out phones that seem to outright copy the iPhone’s design. They don’t seem to be stopping with recent reports suggesting that they’re still taking cues from Apple’s iPhone – this time with its notch. The OnePlus 6 is the company’s first foray into an all-screen design phone, conveniently positioning the camera and sensor in incorporated notch.

4) OPPO R15

Oppo is also rumored to be launching two new phones with a near bezel-less display and a notch. The R15 is reportedly coming with a 6-inch display while the R15 will have a 6.4 incher. Renders of the final production unit are already circulating online and it seems to very much resemble Apple’s current flagship, especially at first glance. – Rappler.com