BRUTAL GRACE

Kratos grows up in 'God of War' return

In this preview of what may be this year's biggest PS4 game, we explore how Kratos has grown as he faces a challenge bigger than killing Zeus himself: fatherhood.

Text by Gelo Gonzales.

