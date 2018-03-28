Here are the specs of Huawei's new flagships, the P20 and P20 Pro
MANILA, Philippines – Huawei just made this year's smartphone wars more interesting with the unveiling of its new flagships, the P20 and P20 Pro, on Tuesday, March 27.
At a glance, the two phones pack the numbers and the looks to make competitors quake a little in their boots – which was something that Huawei's CEO of its consumer division, Richard Yu, made a habit of doing during his launch presentation in Paris, France.
Yu targeted their two direct competitors, the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, unabashedly pointing out the advantages of their P20 phones.
The raw numbers do back up Yu's claims, and what we have now are two new flagships that – for this year and for this round, at least – appear to push the envelope further than its primary adversaries recently have.
Check out the specs below.
|Size
|Width: 70.8 mm
Height: 149.1 mm
Depth: 7.65 mm
Weight: About 165 grams
|Colors
|Black, Pink Gold, Champagne Gold, Midnight Blue, Twilight
|Display
|5.8-inch LCD FullView (18:9) display
FHD 1080 x 2244
428 PPI
|Chipset
|Huawei Kirin 970
octa-core + micro core i7
4 x Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.8 GHz
|OS
|Android 8.1
|Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB ROM
|Network
|
Emily-L09C: Single SIM Card
Note: Functions available on the live network depend on the carrier network.
|GPS
|GPS / AGPS / Glonass / BeiDou Navigation Satellite System
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C
|Sensors
|
Gravity sensor
|Camera
|
Rear Camera:
Dual-lens camera – 12 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture), supports autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus)
Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.
Front Camera:
Single-lens camera – 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length
|Audio
|*.mp3, *.mp4, *.3gp, *.ogg, *.amr, *.aac, *.flac, *.wav, *.midi
|Video
|*.mp4, *.3gp
|EMUI
|EMUI 8.1
|Battery
|3400 mAh
|NFC
|Supported (Read Mode, P2P Mode, Card Emulation Mode (UICC, HCE))
|In the box
|
Handset
|Size
|
Width: 73.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight
|Display
|
6.1-inch OLED FullView (18:9) display
|Chipset
|
Huawei Kirin 970
|OS
|Android 8.1
|Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB ROM
|Network
|
CLT-L09C: Single SIM Card
|GPS
|
GPS / AGPS / Glonass / BeiDou Navigation Satellite System
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C
|Sensors
|
Gravity sensor
|Camera
|
Rear camera:
Tri-lens camera - 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), supports autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus)
Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.
Single-lens camera - 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length
Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.
|Audio
|*.mp3, *.mp4, *.3gp, *.ogg, *.amr, *.aac, *.flac, *.wav, *.midi
|Video
|*.mp4, *.3gp
|EMUI
|EMUI 8.1
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|NFC
|Supported (Read Mode, P2P Mode, Card Emulation Mode (UICC, HCE))
|In the box
|
Handset
