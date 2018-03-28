Huawei's new phones carry a 40MP RGB camera and a 20MP monochrome one

Published 10:52 AM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei just made this year's smartphone wars more interesting with the unveiling of its new flagships, the P20 and P20 Pro, on Tuesday, March 27.

At a glance, the two phones pack the numbers and the looks to make competitors quake a little in their boots – which was something that Huawei's CEO of its consumer division, Richard Yu, made a habit of doing during his launch presentation in Paris, France.

Yu targeted their two direct competitors, the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, unabashedly pointing out the advantages of their P20 phones.

The raw numbers do back up Yu's claims, and what we have now are two new flagships that – for this year and for this round, at least – appear to push the envelope further than its primary adversaries recently have.

Check out the specs below.

Size Width: 70.8 mm

Height: 149.1 mm

Depth: 7.65 mm

Weight: About 165 grams Colors Black, Pink Gold, Champagne Gold, Midnight Blue, Twilight Display 5.8-inch LCD FullView (18:9) display

FHD 1080 x 2244

428 PPI Chipset Huawei Kirin 970

octa-core + micro core i7

4 x Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.8 GHz OS Android 8.1 Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM Network Emily-L09C: Single SIM Card

Emily-L29C: Dual SIM Card

LTE TDD / LTE FDD / WCDMA / EDGE / GPRS Note: Functions available on the live network depend on the carrier network. GPS GPS / AGPS / Glonass / BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Connectivity USB Type-C Sensors Gravity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Proximity sensor

Front fingerprint sensor

Hall-sensor

Gyroscope

Compass

Colour Temperature sensor Camera Rear Camera: Dual-lens camera – 12 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture), supports autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus) Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Front Camera: Single-lens camera – 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length

Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Audio *.mp3, *.mp4, *.3gp, *.ogg, *.amr, *.aac, *.flac, *.wav, *.midi Video *.mp4, *.3gp EMUI EMUI 8.1 Battery 3400 mAh NFC Supported (Read Mode, P2P Mode, Card Emulation Mode (UICC, HCE)) In the box Handset

USB-C Earphones

Charger

USB-C Cable

USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Flexible Clear Case

Quick Start Guide

Eject tool

Warranty card

Size Width: 73.9 mm

Height: 155 mm

Depth: 7.8 mm

Weight: About 180 grams Colors Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight Display 6.1-inch OLED FullView (18:9) display

FHD 1080 x 2240

401 ppi Chipset Huawei Kirin 970

octa-core + micro core i7

4 x Cortex A73 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.8 GHz OS Android 8.1 Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM Network CLT-L09C: Single SIM Card

CLT-L29C: Dual SIM Card

LTE TDD / LTE FDD / WCDMA / EDGE / GPRS



Note: Functions available on the live network depend on the carrier network. GPS GPS / AGPS / Glonass / BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Connectivity USB Type-C Sensors Gravity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Proximity sensor

Front fingerprint sensor

Hall-sensor

Gyroscope

Compass

Colour Temperature sensor Camera Rear camera: Tri-lens camera - 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), supports autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus) Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode.



Front camera: Single-lens camera - 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length Note: The photo pixels may vary depending on the shooting mode. Audio *.mp3, *.mp4, *.3gp, *.ogg, *.amr, *.aac, *.flac, *.wav, *.midi Video *.mp4, *.3gp EMUI EMUI 8.1 Battery 4000 mAh NFC Supported (Read Mode, P2P Mode, Card Emulation Mode (UICC, HCE)) In the box Handset

USB-C Earphones

Charger

USB-C Cable

USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Protective case

Quick Start Guide

Eject tool

Warranty card

– Rappler.com