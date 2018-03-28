We’re also giving away 2 PC Steam codes!

Published 2:18 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Guns finally made their way to the Sword Art Online video game franchise.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, released last February on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox, features the world of Gun Gale Online (GGO), loosely following events of the popular anime Sword Art Online 2.

For the first time in the series, players will be able to create and customize their own avatar and join Kirito and the rest of the SAO gang as they discover the world of GGO and solve its problems along the way.

Join Rappler Gaming League’s Don Kevin Hapal as he coaches Victor Barreiro in order to make their way through his first dungeon to beat the game’s earliest boss. The episode starts streaming at 7 pm, Wednesday, March 28 on Rappler's Facebook page.

We’re also giving away two PC Steam codes for the game, courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia!

Just like Rappler Gaming League on Facebook, tune into our Game Night episode on Facebook on Wednesday night, March 28, at 6 pm, and comment your favorite SAO character. We will be randomly choosing two from the comments sent two hours after the show starts. - Rappler.com

Access to the game was provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia.