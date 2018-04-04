Looking to beat the summer heat with some cool new games to play? Here's a quick list of our video gaming picks for the summer months!

With the summer heat coming up, most of us are left with two choices on how to spend our free time. It’s either time to hit the top vacation spots, or time to hit the couch (or gaming chair, whichever you prefer). And for the days where you’re going to spend hours bonding with your platform of choice, here’s a fresh list of games to look out for this April and May that can accompany you during the hottest days of the year.



God of War (April 20)

Definitely one of the most anticipated games of the year, the fourth installment of God of War sees the return of Kratos, now a father, guiding his son Atreus. The upcoming game will see a shift in the mythology covered by the series. This will be the first time the game will cover Norse mythology. But it’s not just the shift of mythology that we’re interested in. Rather, we’re far more fascinated by the idea of a Kratos having to rein in his anger to mentor his son.

Extinction (April 10)

If your Attack on Titan itch still hasn’t been scratched, then Extinction might be a game that could do that for you. Extinction looks to be a fun, bright, and beautiful game despite its dark origin story. Much like Attack on Titan, the game is in a fantasy medieval setting and the goal is to defend humanity from massive ogres.

From the trailer, the movesets seem fluid and graceful rather than swift and brutal, with varying levels and situations.

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia (April 19)

The new series of Total War’s spin-off begins with Thrones of Britannia.

Thrones of Britannia will focus on the war between the Gaelic, Anglo-Saxon, and Viking factions for the British Isles. The Total War saga is said to not have any specific differences from the gameplay and feel of the main Total War line. What sets the spin-off apart is its settings. While Total War games mostly focus on the longer wars of history, Total War Saga brings players to highlighted battles and moments of history.

Detroit: Become Human (May 25)

We’ve had our eyes on Detroit: Become Human since its debut trailer at E3 two years ago.

After giving it a shot last year during the first PSX in Malaysia, we’re convinced that Detroit: Become Human is a must play. Detroit: Become Human is set in the future where highly intelligent androids exist to serve humans.

Dark Souls Remastered (May 25)

Gaming masochists, it’s time to praise the sun once more! The first Dark Souls is back and remastered for this generation of consoles.

While we try our best to patiently wait for From Software’s next game, the return of Dark Souls should be able to tide our craving of the “You Died” screen for now.

Bonus: The Nintendo Labo kits

If there’s one thing that Nintendo is good at, it’s making people feel nostalgia. Nintendo still holds the attention and the affection of many by breathing life to its classic characters and formulas over and over again. In a way, Nintendo is doing the same thing with Labo.

While Microsoft and Sony Playstation compete for virtual reality, Nintendo takes several steps back and reminds us of a time when we used cardboard boxes to bring our imagination to life, and we can’t wait to get our hands on Labo to see where Nintendo will take us this time. – Rappler.com