Facebook takes on plenty of heat for its handling of a data scandal, while Delta Airlines and Sears suffer security breaches due to a malware attack on a third-party service both companies use. It's your cybersecurity roundup for the week!

Published 9:11 AM, April 07, 2018

Facebook remains in hot water this week as new information comes to light in the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica's data privacy scandal, which has affected tens of millions of users and left them out in the cold.

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines and Sears suffer security breaches stemming from a common cause, while Cloudflare launches a new privacy-focused Domain Name System (DNS) service which aims to speed up your surfing while protecting your data.

We're back once again with the weekly cybersecurity roundup. Read on!

Facebook says 87 million potentially hit by data privacy issue

Up to around 87 million people may have had their personal data improperly shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Facebook said this week.

According to latest tallies, these include 1.2 million Filipinos and up to 2.7 million in the European Union, among others.

Facebook has since promised to improve its privacy and data policies in the wake of the scandal.

Delta Airlines, Sears, Best Buy among companies affected in data breach of third-party vendor

Delta Airlines and Sears disclosed a data breach which potentially exposed payment card details for hundreds of thousands of consumers, Gizmodo reports.

Both Delta and Sears say the came from a software vendor both companies use, an online chat service called [24]7.ai. The breach occurred back in September 2017 and was contained after two weeks, though Sears says it was only told about it in mid-March.

A spokesperson for Delta said hundreds of thousands of travelers are potentially exposed. Sears says less than 100,000 of its customers were affected by the data breach. USA Today meanwhile reported Best Buy may have also had some of its customers' credit card information compromised in the same attack.

Cloudflare launches privacy-focused DNS service

Website performance and security company Cloudflare announced it was releasing a free domain name system (DNS) service called 1.1.1.1.

The 1.1.1.1 DNS service is Cloudflare's attempt to increase internet connection speeds while maintaining your privacy by preventing internet service providers from collecting your browser history.

Users who switch their DNS to 1.1.1.1 will allow Cloudflare to take over resolving the process of matching a website address, with the added knowledge that it is "committed to never writing the querying IP addresses to disk and wiping all logs within 24 hours."

Mirai botnet variant attacked financial sector in January 2018

An variant of the Mirai botnet used around 13,000 internet-of-things (IoT) devices to fire off a number of distributed denial of service attacks back in January, researchers from Recorded Future said.

The botnet variant sent an initial DDoS attack that peaked at 30Gb/s of traffic, along with two additional attacks of undetermined severity to 3 financial sector companies.

– Rappler.com