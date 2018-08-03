Apple leads in the profits column by a mile with $48.4 billion in 2017. Microsoft comes in at a far second with $16.6 billion in its 2018 fiscal year, and Facebook at third with $15.9 billion

Published 9:46 AM, August 03, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Apple became the first private company to exceed $1 trillion in market capitalization Thursday, two days after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Here is a look at the world's five biggest companies by stock market value.

1) Apple, Cupertino, California

Market capitalization: $1 trillion

CEO: Tim Cook

2017 Profits/Revenues: $48.4 billion/$229.2 billion

Personal technology giant known for the iPhone smartphone, tablet and Macbook laptops, as well as software platforms used on the devices.

2) Amazon, Seattle, Washington

Market capitalization: $881.8 billion

CEO: Jeff Bezos

2017 Profits/Revenues: $3.0 billion/$177.9 billion

E-commerce company that began as online bookseller and but has evolved into perhaps the biggest disruptor in the global economy through its technological innovation, superior logistics and supply chain and gradual spread into ever-more sectors including groceries and health care. Bezos was named the world's wealthiest person by Forbes.

3) Alphabet, Mountain View, California

Market capitalization: $851.8 billion

CEO: Larry Page

2017 Profits/Revenues: $12.7 billion/$110.9 billion

Google's parent company has used its search engine as a springboard to become a giant of online advertising as well as the inspiration for new vocabulary (e.g. 'to be googled'). The company also is a giant in mobile technology through its Android smartphone program and popular Apps, such as Google Maps.

4) Microsoft, Redmond, Washington

Market capitalization: $817.9 billion

CEO: Satya Nadella

Fiscal 2018 profits/revenue: $16.6 billion/$110.4 billion

Software and technology services company known for its Windows operating system and myriad other programs involving computer cloud technology, business applications such as Outlook and LinkedIn.

Facebook, Menlo Park, California

Market capitalization: $500.7 billion

CEO: Mark Zuckerberg

2017 profits/revenue: $15.9 billion/$40.7 billion

Fast-rising social media company that has started to hit some speed bumps this year following scandals over its management of private customer data and lackluster response to the fake news phenomenon. The company reported 2.2 billion monthly active users, nearly 29% of the world's population. – Rappler.com