The top 3 finishers will be competing in the REV Major 'Tekken 7' tournament in September, the biggest fighting game tournament in the Philippines

Published 5:33 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All roads lead to REV Major, the biggest fighting game tournament in the Philippines, as Challonge and the PlayBook Esports Team present the Challonge To Major tournament – a free-for-all tournament where the winners get a chance to compete in REV Major on September 15 and 16.

The tournament happens Saturday, August 25, at the PlayBook Videogame Lounge + Bookshop, located at the 2nd Level, Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati. Rappler will also be streaming the event's semifinals and finals live on our Facebook page. You can also watch the entire tournament live via Twitch.

The tournament format is double elimination, with pool matches being best-of-3 and the winners finals, losers finals and grand finals being best-of-5.

Here's the prize breakdown:

Champion - P25,000 + REV Major Tekken 7 tournament pass

2nd Place - P12,000 + REV Major Tekken 7 tournament pass

3rd Place - P6,000 + REV Major Tekken 7 tournament pass

4th Place - P3,000

5th-8th Place - P1,000

Tune in here for updates! – Rappler.com