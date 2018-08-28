We run down some of our favorite gameplay mechanics and features shown off in the 48-minute long demo

Published 6:38 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Until E3 just a few months ago, Cyberpunk 2077 – the highly-anticipated first-person RPG from The Witcher 3 developers CD Projekt Red – was considered to be a game of mythical status with the game mostly shrouded in mystery, and fans eagerly anticipating the tiniest bit of information that would trickle their way. (READ: Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077 may be most visually stunning of E3 2018)

Last night, fans got their wish in the form of a 48-minute long demo that shows off character customization, combat, upgrades, and the seamless open world. There’s a lot to see and be excited for in the debut gameplay footage so we’re running down some of our favorites here.

Character customization

One of the first and coolest features shown off in the demo is the inclusion of character customization. Those who want to take a deep dive into the game’s world and roleplay their characters will be pleased to hear that there seems to be a deep customization suite. Players get to pick the ethnic background, gender, class, and backstory of V, the game’s default protagonist.

Combat

While the game may resemble a typical first-person shooter at first glance, the gameplay appears to be far from it. Players can choose from an arsenal of weapon modules and character upgrades that can turn the tide in a heated gunfight. The ricochet targeting system, for instance, allows players to shoot walls and bounce bullets at enemies behind cover. Smart guns, meanwhile, have bullets that track and follow targets. The variety of customization and upgrade options teased may help keep combat fresh in the long run.

Seamless open world

CD Projekt Red has in a way set the bar when it comes to open world RPGs with the release of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt in 2015. They are surely hoping to outdo themselves by introducing players to the sprawling futuristic urban landscapes of Night City. The game touts a seamless open world with no loading screens in between travel. This world is kept alive by crowds and AIs with specific roles and routines that change throughout the game’s day and night cycle.

To get around the game’s massive open world, players can hop into a number of vehicles including cars and bikes. They can then choose whether to drive in first or third-person view, as shown in the demo.

A partner

The demo also introduces Jackie, the player’s AI-controlled partner, who will probably be available in a number of missions. Aside from screaming at the player to take cover, Jackie can provide cover fire, help take down goons, and can even take the wheel as the player pops out of the car window to shoot at enemy vehicles.

Without a definite release date, CD Projekt Red made it explicitly clear that the demo footage does not mirror the final game with elements subject to change as development continues. The game will be coming out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. – Rappler.com