Apple is expected to unveil 3 new iPhone models this year and we’re rounding up what to expect during Apple's latest keynote

Published 5:28 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Apple announced late last month that it was set to unveil the latest additions to its iPhone lineup in a launch event on September 12 (September 13, Manila time).

The event may seemingly just confirm what most of us already know considering the overwhelming amount of leaked information that have been pouring in throughout the year. While the information may not be definite, most of the speculation remains consistent with each other.

Here’s a roundup of what to expect from the next iPhones:

A trio of iPhones

Similar to last year, Apple will reportedly pull the curtain on 3 new iPhone models this year. The iPhone X will be getting three variants in the form of a Plus model that could boast a 6.5-inch screen, a lower-cost model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen, and an upgraded iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen.

Names

Apple seems to be switching it up with its iPhone naming scheme this year. Reports suggest that the upgraded follow-up to the iPhone X will be called the iPhone XS; while the upsized model will be called iPhone XS Max. Rounding out the list is the 6.1-inch model with the LCD screen which will either be called iPhone XR or iPhone XC.

Colors

The 6.1-inch iPhone will be coming in blue, orange, and red, in addition to the classic gray and white. It will also have colorless aluminum edges instead of the colored stainless steel casing of the iPhone X.

The 6.5-inch iPhone, meanwhile, will be available in black, white, and a new gold color.

New chips

Apple will debut new 7-nanometer A12 chips with the new iPhones, according to a report. Aside from being smaller than the 10-nanometer chips on existing iPhones, the new processors will be more powerful and efficient.

Gesture controls and Face ID

The iPhone X introduced new gesture controls and a face unlocking system called Face ID. Apple is likely to carry these features over to the new trio of iPhones and retire the home button entirely.

Dual SIM support

An image surfaced online that seemingly confirms that at least one of the new iPhones will have dual SIM support. The model in the image is said to be the 6.1-inch iPhone. The feature, however, will reportedly be exclusive to China.

USB-C chargers

It’s also been hinted that Apple will be bundling the new iPhones with an 18-watt USB-C fast charger instead of the usual 5-watt unit. USB-C will deliver power faster than the traditional USB-A.

Pricing

Renowned leaker, Ben Geskin, recently posted on Twitter the suggested retail prices for each model. The 64GB iPhone XS Max will go for $999; while the XS for $899; and the XC for $699. The 256GB XS Max, meanwhile, will sell for $1149; while the XS for $1049; and the XC for $849. Finally the 512GB of the XS Max and the XS will go for $1299 and $1199 respectively.

Apple will be streaming the event here when it kicks off at 1am Philippine time, Thursday, September 13. – Rappler.com