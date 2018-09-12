Apple is livestreaming its keynote on Twitter for the first time ever!

Published 7:54 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's that time of the year again, techies: Apple's whipping up a storm as it prepares to launch a new batch of products headlined, of course, by its flagship mobile device, the iPhone.

At least 3 new iPhones are expected this year including a follow-up to the budget iPhone SE, along with a new iPad, a new Apple Watch, upgraded AirPods,and updates to its content services Apple TV and Apple Music – at least according to the online rumor mill. (READ: What to expect: Apple's iPhone launch for 2018)

We'll all find out what's true and what's not, however, later at 1 am, Thursday, September 13, Philippine time.

Join us as we tune it to Apple's livestream, which you can watch for yourself by tapping on the links below:

1) The official event page on Apple's website

2) Apple's Twitter page

There are some limitations to keep in mind though. On mobile, you can only watch via an iPhone, iPod or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later. Desktop users can watch on a Mac with macOS Sierra 10.12 or later or on Windows 10 with the Microsoft Edge browser. The stream can also be watched via Google Chrome or Firefox but you'll need codec support for MSE, H.264, and AAC.

You can also watch on Apple TV (2nd generation or later with the latest Apple TV or tv software) by downloading the Apple Events app.

For the first time since Apple started streaming its keynotes, the stream will also now be available on its Twitter page. You can like the Apple post below to be notified when the stream begins:

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

