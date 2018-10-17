Count on Twitter to provide the LOLs

Published 11:54 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The eyes of Twitter comedians around the world surely must have lighted up when YouTube went down, Wednesday morning, October 17, Philippine time. Count on these folks to bring out their best whenever these tech giants experience some misery. We've collected some of their finest stuff here:

#YouTubeDOWN

Which one since youtube is STILL down!! SMH pic.twitter.com/DRcuLnoCPP — tyree k. (@XxPrimeVortexX) October 17, 2018

Which one did you go to?

When you get bored of reading #YouTubeDOWN tweets so you go and watch YouTube.... go and watch..wAIT wh- pic.twitter.com/SmBxQWqEzq — Alex Creed (@AlexCreed_) October 17, 2018

Meta jokes are still where it's at.

Clever in-the-moment marketing there, Big Entertainment Company!

if your youtube is down here’s how to get it working again!!! #YouTubeDOWN



-quote with your credit card number

-then the expiration date

-the 3 numbers on the back



it should be working just fine after that! spread the word ! — tori (@xiyunit) October 17, 2018

Exhibit A: a good old social engineering scam.

Imagine all the youtubers thinking “oh no, I have to get a real job” after seeing youtube down



#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KoN1obCUZv — Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) October 17, 2018

Oh no, he didn't.

When YouTube finally gets back up and running#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tyRjxcSX53 — Ginger cole | Knistern (@_knistern) October 17, 2018

Titanic memes: still afloat

It's your chance, guys!

Of course, you remember the "WE THREW OUT HIS NAME" scene, right?

They are trying to figure out where each cable should go.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kyCxsv2cAz — Dheeraj Mittal (@dheerajmittal99) October 17, 2018

That's a lot of wires.

#YouTubeDOWN How I am right now after finding out it’s working pic.twitter.com/g1Bi6lKctA — Jae :) (@shiningjaesix) October 17, 2018

At last, lives can go on.

Check out #YouTubeDOWN for more of these. – Rappler.com