Of course, Twitter folks had fun with #YouTubeDOWN
MANILA, Philippines – The eyes of Twitter comedians around the world surely must have lighted up when YouTube went down, Wednesday morning, October 17, Philippine time. Count on these folks to bring out their best whenever these tech giants experience some misery. We've collected some of their finest stuff here:
#YouTubeDOWN— tyree k. (@XxPrimeVortexX) October 17, 2018
Which one since youtube is STILL down!! SMH pic.twitter.com/DRcuLnoCPP
Which one did you go to?
When you get bored of reading #YouTubeDOWN tweets so you go and watch YouTube.... go and watch..wAIT wh- pic.twitter.com/SmBxQWqEzq— Alex Creed (@AlexCreed_) October 17, 2018
Meta jokes are still where it's at.
It wasn't us #YouTubeDown. Disney's #RalphBreaksTheInternet coming to cinemas November 21. Learn more: https://t.co/w4OaTY3zS0 pic.twitter.com/CWivGo5MJ2— Disney PH (@disney_phil) October 17, 2018
Clever in-the-moment marketing there, Big Entertainment Company!
if your youtube is down here’s how to get it working again!!! #YouTubeDOWN— tori (@xiyunit) October 17, 2018
-quote with your credit card number
-then the expiration date
-the 3 numbers on the back
it should be working just fine after that! spread the word !
Exhibit A: a good old social engineering scam.
Imagine all the youtubers thinking “oh no, I have to get a real job” after seeing youtube down— Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) October 17, 2018
#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KoN1obCUZv
Oh no, he didn't.
When YouTube finally gets back up and running#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tyRjxcSX53— Ginger cole | Knistern (@_knistern) October 17, 2018
Titanic memes: still afloat
*youtube goes down*— Ricardo Joseph (@RicardoJoseph05) October 17, 2018
Dailymotion,Vimeo,Facebook Videos:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/RxtMez7asL
It's your chance, guys!
When Youtube suddenly stops #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/83K7wwiFHr— Ramben Gonzales (@SenpaiRemban) October 17, 2018
Of course, you remember the "WE THREW OUT HIS NAME" scene, right?
They are trying to figure out where each cable should go.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/kyCxsv2cAz— Dheeraj Mittal (@dheerajmittal99) October 17, 2018
That's a lot of wires.
#YouTubeDOWN How I am right now after finding out it’s working pic.twitter.com/g1Bi6lKctA— Jae :) (@shiningjaesix) October 17, 2018
At last, lives can go on.
Check out #YouTubeDOWN for more of these. – Rappler.com