Globe releases their postpaid rates for Apple's new iPhones

Published 1:45 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe has released their postpaid rates for two of this year's new iPhones, the Xs and the Xs Max. (READ: Apple releases PH prices for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR)

The plans range from P599 monthly to P2499 monthly, with varying data, call, and text allocations, and other services such as streaming apps DisneyLife and Amazon Prime. Interestingly, Plans 1799 and 1999 have the same cash-out price for the phones across all storage variants.

Check out the chart below to see these service allocations as well as the cash-out for each package. First, for the iPhone Xs:

Here are the packages for the iPhone Xs Max:

The phones will be available on Friday, October 26, with pre-orders starting October 19.

– Rappler.com