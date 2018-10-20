Smart releases its iPhone Xs and Xs Max packages shortly after Globe releases theirs

Published 11:45 AM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Shortly after Globe published its iPhone Xs and Xs Max postpaid packages, Smart followed with its own. (READ: At a glance: The major announcements from Apple's September 2018 keynote)

What's most interesting is that Smart appears to have cheaper initial cash-out prices than Globe in majority of the packages.

For the P599 monthly plan, for instance, Smart offers the 64GB iPhone Xs at P58,099 while Globe offers it at P59,400. At P1,499 monthly, the same phone costs P44,699 on Smart and P50,400 on Globe. At Plan P2,499, however, the same phone is cheaper on Globe at P33,600 compared to P33,699 on Smart, although the difference is extremely small. (READ: iPhone Xs and Xs Max: Globe postpaid rates)

Smart has two types of plans available: GigaX Plan and Smart Plan indicated in the charts below, including the services that come with each. The plans are also available on installment.

Here are the rates for the iPhone Xs Max:

Pre-orders began on Friday, October 19. No unit availability date has been provided by Smart. Globe units come out on October 26. – Rappler.com