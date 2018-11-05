The said promotional materials were put up in conjunction with a Smart event announcing the telco’s plans to deploy their first 5G cell site in the city

Published 1:21 PM, November 05, 2018

CLARK, Pampanga – Spotted at Clark were several banners promoting Smart’s efforts towards 5G technology and vehicles plastered with Smart 5G branding including one which says “First in 5G.”

The said promotional materials were put up in conjunction with a Smart event announcing the telco’s plans to deploy their first 5G cell site in the city, making Clark their first “Smart 5G City,” and a memorandum signing with the Clark Development Corporation and technology partner Ericsson.

