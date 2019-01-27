Expect plenty of foldable and 5G devices to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress this year

Published 11:03 AM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - The biggest players in the smartphone industry a month from now will gather at Barcelona, Spain to showcase their latest products and innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

However, it appears that not everyone intends to wait until February to reveal what they have in store as a couple of brands this week have already teased what we can expect to see at the show.

Xiaomi foldable

A video surfaced sometime last week that shows Xiaomi co-founder and president Lin Bin using what appears to be a prototype of the company’s unannounced foldable phone.

The device apparently folds backwards in both of its sides which allow it to transform from tablet to phone. It also flaunts a near bezel-less display and runs on the company’s proprietary MIUI software.

Unlike other recently revealed foldable devices that suffered from various software hiccups, this one appears to run a lot more smoothly as the interface is able to properly switch to the correct display mode.

No other details were revealed with regards to specs, price, and release date.

Huawei 5G

Huawei last Thursday held a briefing in Beijing to talk about their 5G equipment and chipset. But the highlight of the event was the announcement that they plan to unveil a 5G foldable phone at MWC 2019.

"We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world's first 5G smartphone with foldable screen," Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business said.

The phone will be powered by the Kirin 980, the company’s flagship chipset and come equipped with the new Balong 5000 5G modem.

Yu did not offer additional details on the phone which means it remains to be seen how this foldable phone will distinguish itself from the rest.

Samsung Galaxy S10 headphone jack

A new set of live images were leaked last week that provide a clearer look at the designs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

The front of the phone will boast a full-screen display with slim bezels, a punch-hole design for the single selfie camera of the S10, and a larger punch-hole for dual cameras of the S10+.

The back, meanwhile, no longer sports a fingerprint sensor which all but confirms the addition of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Both the S10 and S10+ at the bottom also retained the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung is expected to announce the S10 line along with its foldable phone in its annual Unpacked event this February 20 ahead of MWC 2019.

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo recently announced that it was showing off a brand new concept phone at MWC this year.

Called the Vivo Apex 2019, the phone has no ports, buttons, or any other openings, aside from the thin slit for a microphone. Instead, it reportedly features touch and pressure sensors built into the curved edges which register functions.

It improves upon its predecessor’s in-display fingerprint scanning technology as it now covers the entire display, rather than just a part of it. This means it’s now possible to touch any part of the screen to unlock the phone.

Spec-wise, it offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, dual-rear cameras, and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

LG 5G phone

Not to be outdone by the competition, LG has confirmed reports that it’s set to launch its first 5G phone in MWC 2019.

The phone will come with the new Snapdragon 855 chipset and a whopping 4,000mAh battery.

It will also house a much larger vapor cooling chamber than the one found on the LG V40 ThinQ for better heat management during intensive tasks.

LG said the phone will arrive in South Korea, North America and Europe first but details such as price and release date have yet to be revealed. – Rappler.com