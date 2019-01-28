The premium display makes it to laptops by the second quarter of the year

Published 11:17 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung unveiled the world’s first 15.6-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution for laptops last week.

It marks a milestone for laptops as it’s the first time consumers are getting a 4K display in this format using OLED instead of the traditional LCD. There have been laptops with 4K displays as far back as 2014 with Toshiba leading the charge but all of them have been using LCD technology. Laptops using OLED technology have also been in the market for a while now but none has yet reached the 4K resolution, reaching a max of just 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

Samsung’s 4K OLED for laptops is the first of its kind in the world, and will likely be the supplier of upcoming second quarter laptops from HP and Dell announced at the Consumer Electronics Show a few weeks back.

The 4K OLED display will be setting new highs for laptop screens. Its brightness goes up to 600 nits, thrice the rating of most premium laptops. It can also be 200 times darker than most LCD screens. The high brightness rating is said to be a boon for HDR content. The display is able to show 34 million colors, or the entire gamut of what is called the DCI-P3 standard. It’s twice the number of colors that LCD displays are able to show.

Samsung also says that it emits significantly less blue light to help protect users who are on their computers for a long time. OLEDs are also typically thinner and lighter than their LCD counterparts, and consume less power, but also have cons such as screen burn-in and lifespan issues.

Manufacturing for the screens start in February. – Rappler.com