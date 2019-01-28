The new Razr may come as early as February

Published 1:49 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nostalgia has its place in the tech world. In recent years, Nokia’s revival of its beloved 3310 and 8110 have made it to the top of headlines, surpassing the hype of newer phones at times. Old videogames getting a current-gen coat of paint make noise too, with Resident Evil 2 being the most recent example.

Now, Motorola parent company Lenovo is trying to cash in as well. The Razr, Motorola’s beloved flip-phone, is reportedly making a comeback as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Here are the key details:

It will cost US $1,500

It’s born from a partnership between Lenovo and US carrier Verizon

Only 200,000 units will be made

It may arrive as early as February

It will come with a flexible screen, allowing it to bend and close like the old phone

Soon after the Journal report, tech blog 91 Mobile found a Motorola patent filing from December 2018, showing images that definitely look like the old Razr – except the hinge in the middle separating the screen from the keypad is gone, replaced by what looks like a standard smartphone screen. The hinge is visible on the sides, hinting at its bending nature.

Business Insider compared the patents with the old phone, pointing out similar design cues including a mini-screen on the front when closed, and similar profiles from several angles. The mouthpiece portion juts out too like the one in the original. Here are the patent images:

For someone who has owned and loved a Razr in the past, it’s certain to be quite the interesting phone that will merit serious consideration. But right now, given the price, the limited run, and the likely regional exclusivity, it’s looking like a sort of collector’s edition.

What we know of how the alleged Razr revival will is based merely on patents that may not represent the final device. But just based on those, it’s looking as stylish as the original one. If it does come out, it’s certainly going to add more flavor to the upcoming foldable phone wars.

If it had solid specs to match the current design, and a more acceptable price tag, is the Razr something you’d consider? – Rappler.com