Published 5:44 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Apple historically shows off iOS updates at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June of each year. While we’re still a few months away from the event, rumors have already surfaced of what features and changes we can expect to see in the latest software update codenamed “Yukon” or iOS 13.

Here's a roundup of some of the major claims:

Compatibility

A “questionable” rumor reported by Israeli site The Verifier claims iOS 13 will only be compatible to devices released in 2016 or later.

Apple will allegedly drop support for the iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus, which were all compatible with iOS 12.

The update will also be unavailable to the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, and the six-generation iPod touch.

If true, it would see Apple drop support for three generation of devices in one software update, as pointed out by MacRumors. The original report, however, did not provide details where the information comes from, which makes it quite sketchy.

Redesigned home screen

iOS 13 might bring the biggest software revamp for iPhones and iPads yet with plans to redesign the home screen that has looked mostly the same since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007.

According to TechRadar, widgets like the 5-day weather forecast, calendar appointments, and Apple News Headlines could be incorporated in the new home screen.

Rumors about a home screen refresh reportedly started last year but recent information suggests that these changes are “iPad-focused”. It remains to be seen whether the iPhone will benefit from a redesigned home screen too.

Side-by-side app windows

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman hinted in a tweet that iOS 13 will bring the ability for users to open multiple windows from the same app side-by-side.

Somewhat. iOS 13 “Yukon” will have a big iPad-focused feature upgrade as well, including an updated Files app. some other things in the works are tabs in apps like in MacOS, same app side by side, Apple Pencil stuff. The home screen redesign is iPad focused. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 4, 2018

For instance, a user can open two Pages documents and put them beside each other.

New camera tools

It was leaked last year that Apple has plans to roll out new tools for its camera software, which many claim seem fairly basic compared to its competitors.

Apple is likely to keep the app streamlined, but add in more advanced features that could help users fine-tune their photos.

Dark mode

Apple introduced dark mode for macOS Mojave at WWDC last year, which led most people to speculate it would only be a matter of time before the long-rumored feature finds its way to iOS.

Dark mode can tone down the bright white colors and hues of the iOS color scheme for easy viewing in the dark. It could also reduce battery consumption as darker colors are said to be more energy-efficient on OLED screens.

Some apps already have their own dedicated dark mode feature, but iOS 13 might add a system-wide option that will work for all of iOS, as well as some third-party apps.

Marzipan

iOS 13 could also possibly usher in codename “Marzipan”, a universal framework that would allow iOS apps to work on macOS and vice versa, as noted by Cult of Mac.

The feature will unify Apple’s operating systems, which will supposedly allow developers to write apps that work on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. This will make it easier for both Apple and developers to port apps across different devices. – Rappler.com