Published 7:05 PM, February 08, 2019

Facebook to show how a brand got a hold of your contact info

Facebook will be giving users an option to see from whom and when a brand was able to get their contact information, and if their contact info had been shared to another brand. Called the Custom Audiences transparency feature, it starts rolling out on February 28 in the US and follows the 2018 rollout of their US political ad transparency feature.

US cops want to stop Waze users from telling other users of driving under the influence checkpoints

New York police sends a cease-and-desist letter to Google, which owns the traffic app Waze, regarding a feature that allows a user to alert other users of police presence. The police department believes that it's helping people who may be intoxicated avoid checkpoints, thus presenting potential danger to other users. Right now, though, it's just a letter, and it is unclear yet if the demand will be brought to court.

Apple to reward kid who discovered Facetime bug with compensation and education aid

Apple is giving 14-year-old Grant Thompson his due, after the kid discovered that you can force a friend's phone to answer a FaceTime call through a series of swipes. A fix is now available by downloading the iOS version 12.1.4. The kid's discovery, and his mom's eventual report, have reportedly made Apple think of ways to make it easier for people to report bugs like these.

Tokyo's Olympic committee expects to meet e-waste targets to make medals

The committee says it's on its way to meeting its target amount of e-waste in order to make the medals for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. How much have they collected? Approximately 47,488 tons of e-waste, comprised of 5 million disused phones. From the phones, the committee has been able to acquire the required 2,700 kilograms of bronze, 85.4% of the 4,100 kilograms of required silver, and 93.7% of the 30.3 kilograms of required gold. The program is said to be on track to meet its March 31 deadline.

Also in the news:

