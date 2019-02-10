The new OPPO is reportedly called the Find Z, likely the brand's first 5G phone

Published 9:08 AM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 is already shaping up to be a massive event with no shortage of smartphone announcements.

The world’s top smartphone brands have, in the last few weeks, begun to tease their announcements at the show. This week, however, saw some of them also hint at what’s to come after.

Oppo Find X successor

Oppo’s successor to the Find X will be called Find Z, if a certification filed the in European Union Intellectual Property Office’s is to be believed.

The upcoming flagship will reportedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, which supports the Qualcomm X50 5G modem. This could mean that Oppo’s so-called Find Z will be their first 5G device.

Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera system with a 3D time-of-flight sensor (ToF), and Oppo’s proprietary Super VOOC fast charge technology.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro design

We have our best look at the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro’s design yet, courtesy of case maker Spigen who seems to have already published case renders for the upcoming devices.

The P30 will have 3 rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which only had 2, as seen in the renders shared by Android Authority. The more expensive P30 Pro, meanwhile, has 4 rear cameras.

It also appears to have a similar teardrop notch seen in the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20X.

Huawei has already let slip that the device will be officially launched in Paris sometime in March this year.

Nokia PureView leaked render

A series of press renders of the soon-to-be launched Nokia PureView or Nokia 9 have leaked online this week and it gives us our best look at the penta-lens smartphone yet.

The images first shared by 91Mobiles confirms previous reports that the device will sport 5 Zeiss-branded rear cameras, which are positioned in a circle together with the LED flash and the autofocus module.

While it’s not entirely clear yet what each camera will do, speculations claim it will offer a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, a depth of field lens, a telephoto lens, and quite possibly a 3D time-of-flight lens.

It also appears to have much thicker bezels compared to recent releases of other brands.

Under the hood, it will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a USB Type C port.

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia devices, will hold a press event at MWC 2019 where it will likely officialy reveal the Nokia PureView.

First Wi-Fi 6 phones

It was revealed earlier in the week that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones will be the first smartphones to support Wi-Fi 6, the new Wi-Fi standard that promises to offer faster speeds.

Wi-Fi 6 routers, however, are not widely available yet, which means it might take some time before you can fully use the feature.

The new Wi-Fi standard supposedly improves Wi-Fi networks where a ton of devices are connected such as homes, rather than individual devices, as pointed out by The Verge.

Samsung is expected to launch 3 devices in its Galaxy S10 line in its annual Unpacked Event this February 20 ahead of MWC 2019. – Rappler.com