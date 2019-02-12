Globe's new team is called Liyab with squads for 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Arena of Valor'

Published 6:20 PM, February 12, 2019

Globe now has its own esports team

Globe partnered with Mineski to form and launch the Liyab esports team, comprised of sub-teams for the games League of Legends, Hearthstone, and prospective SEA Games title Arena of Valor.

The teams have high-level tournament experience. The League of Legends team competed in the 2018 League of Legends Rift Rivals and Globe Conquerors Manila. The Arena of Valor team won season 3 of the Globe Philippine Pro Gaming League. Hearthstone player Cara Cute placed 4th in the 2018 World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) SEA.

The teams operate under the Globe Games and Esports Program, launched in April 2018.

PS5 may be backward compatible all the way to original PS1

A recently uncovered patent hints at the possibility of the next PlayStation, which we'll call the PS5 for our purposes, being able to play all the old games from the PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1.

The patent was reportedly filed by lead PS4 architect Mark Cerny, describing a next-generation CPU that is able to "interpret" the CPU of the older machines. Don't dust off your collection just yet though; the PlayStation has a sketchy history when it comes to backward compatibility. We'll believe it when we actually see old discs being read by the PS5.

Quick nostalgia trip: check out the PlayStation openings from all the previous consoles below.

New PlayStation Studios boss talks about why Sony bowed out of E3

Sony in late 2018 made the bold announcement that it's skipping E3 2019, the June videogame trade show that gamers anticipate yearly to see the latest games.

In a CNET interview, the new head of Sony's 13 videogame studios, Shawn Layden, explained the decision, essentially saying that E3 is not the best place to announce new games or promote games to retailers because it happens in the middle of the year – too late to prepare for the December sales rush.

"And with our decision to do fewer games – bigger games – over longer periods of time, we got to a point where June of 2019 was not a time for us to have a new thing to say. And we feel like if we ring the bell and people show up here in force, people have expectation, 'Oh, they're going to tell us something.'"

Layden also hinted at a potential direction that E3 could take should it decide to evolve.

"We are progressing the conversation about, how do we transform E3 to be more relevant? Can E3 transition more into a fan festival of gaming, where we don't gather there to drop the new bomb? Can't it just be a celebration of games and have panels where we bring game developers closer to fans?"

Gmail will soon let you reply through the right-click menu

Gmail's beefing up the list of actions you can take when right-clicking on an email in your inbox. The old Gmail had 3 options: archive, mark as unread, and delete. With the upcoming changes (rollout is expected soon), you'll be able to reply, reply to all, forward, snooze, mute, label – you know, all the other things we actually need to do with our emails.

Here's what the new right-click menu will look like:

We never really noticed that the right-click menu only had limited options, but now that they're expanding it, it's one of those things that we actually see changing our usual user habits.

Russia to go offline to test internet contingency plan

Russia's planning a test where the whole country will disconnect completely from the internet.

Through what it calls the Digital Economy National Program, the Russian government and its internet service providers are looking to establish an internet filtering system similar to that of China's Great Firewall, and to adapt a Russia-only intranet (called Runet) in case an aggressor country forces them to be cut off from the internet.

Russia has been working on the project for years, ZDNet reported. The test, happening before April 1, is the latest development for the project and is said to be a response to growing and sustained accusations on Russia carrying out cyber attacks.

Also in the news:

– Rappler.com