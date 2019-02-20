A 'budget' version is being added to the mix

Published 11:29 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We’re less than a day away from Samsung officially pulling the curtains back on the latest addition to its flagship S line, the Galaxy S10.

It’s been widely reported that Samsung will launch 3 devices at the event to be held in San Francisco: the standard S10, the larger S10 Plus, and the more affordable Galaxy S10e. If you're looking to stay up for the reveal, you can watch the livestream on this link on Thursday, February 21, 3 am, Philippine time.

Here’s a roundup of what features and specs to expect from those devices.

Display

The most noticeable difference between the 3 will likely be screen size.

An image shared by popular leaker Evan Blass last December reveals that the so-called Galaxy S10e has the smallest screen among the 3 at 5.8 inches while the Plus has the largest at 6.4 inches.

The standard S10, meanwhile, sits at the middle of the two at 6.1 inches.

Benchmarks for a mystery Samsung phone, likely the S10, claims it will have a 19:9 aspect ratio with a 3040 x 1440 resolution and 550 pixels-per--inch pixel density.

New design

Not a lot changed from the Galaxy S8 to the Galaxy S9 in terms of design. This, however, will not be the case for the Galaxy S10 as leaks have suggested that Samsung has found another way around the notch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (top) and S10E (bottom), unwatermarked. pic.twitter.com/oZcLV8Rw4x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 9, 2019

Enter the hole-punch design, which is essentially a tiny hole on the upper right side of the screen that houses the selfie camera to accommodate it’s expansive, near bezel-less Infinity Display.

The devices are also expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a speaker at the bottom.

Scanners

Another recurring rumor suggests that the upcoming devices will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Samsung was reportedly pressured to include the feature since new phones from Vivo and Huawei have them.

Blass claims the company has incorporated Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic scanners for the standard S10 and S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S10+, unwatermarked pic.twitter.com/9tMEQTsifY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 11, 2019

These scanners allow users to scan their fingerprints and unlock their phones even if their fingers are wet, as pointed out by CNET.

On top of this, Samsung is said to be dropping the iris scanner in favor of an improved 3D facial scanner – similar to the one found on the iPhone X.

The Galaxy S10e, meanwhile, will include a more basic optical scanner.

Cameras

Hands-on images of the Galaxy S10 supposedly confirm numerous reports that the device touts a triple-lens rear camera.

A report from TechRadar suggests that it will consist of a 12-megapixel (MP) with f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, 16MP with f/1.9 aperture, and 13MP shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Blass adds that 3 lens are standard, wide, and telephoto.

It will also feature a 3D sensor for augmented reality content.

The front-facing camera, on the other hand, might be able to shoot video in 4K.

Other specs

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 reportedly ships with the Snapdragon 855 processors for the US while other regions get the Exynos 9820. These chips support 5G, but speculations hint at Samsung releasing a separate 5G variant.

There’s a possibility for the S10 Plus to boast as much as 12GB of RAM. If not, it will surely have 8GB similar to the standard S10. As for storage size, the S10 could come in 128GB and 512GB models while the S10 Plus could offer as much 1 terabyte (TB).

The basic model, meanwhile, it will either come with a Snapdragon 845 or 855 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Price

While prices may vary from market to market, the suggested prices that are often leaked provide an accurate range for the local price.

The most expensive model, the 12GB RAM and 1 storage model of the Galaxy S10 Plus, is expected to sell for $1,500, which is approximately P78,000. while the entry-level Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is said to sell for €899 or around P53,094.

Last year's standard S9 was estimated at roughly around the same price, P54,000, but official price turned out to be cheaper at P45,990. The predecessor, the S8, was first estimated to cost at around P50,000 but officially came out in the Philippines cheaper at P39,990. Given these trends, it's fair to expect the entry level S10 to still be sub-P50,000, likely around P46,000 to P48,000 max.

As for the top-of-the-line 1TB model, we expect it to be slightly lower than the P78,000 expected price in more developed foreign markets, likely around P75,000. – Rappler.com

(P52.10 = $1, P59.06 = €1)