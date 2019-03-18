Converge has 400,000 tests, Ookla says, but that isn't enough for them to qualify in the company's Speedtest Awards

Published 4:18 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Internet service provider Converge has been building its reputation steadily since they launched their fiber subscription plans in May 2017, with online sentiment generally being positive.

But why hasn't the company cracked into Ookla's latest Speedtest Awards?

A spokesperson for the company said through email that it's because there weren't enough tests for Converge for them to qualify in the report. They said they have 400,000 tests on Converge from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2018 (July 2018 to December 2018), but a service provider needs to have at least 3% of the total test count in a market during a time period, according to them.

In the same time period, there was a total of 27,221,777 tests in the published Speedtest Awards. Here's Ookla's breakdown:

PLDT - 14,272,901

Sky - 1,244,803

Smart - 1,948,093

Globe - 8,461,799

The 400,000 Converge tests represent 1.5% of the 27,221,777 tests. 894,181 tests are unaccounted for.

"The Speedtest Awards consider top providers that maintain 3%+ of the test count in a market during a given period of time, which we believe is a fair indicator of general availability and usage of a service in a market when evaluating national level winners. The Speedtest Award Report looks exclusively at these top providers and their rankings," said Ookla.

We have asked for details on the 400,000 Converge reports but Ookla hasn't responded yet. But according to Ookla, regardless of the Converge results, "Smart/PLDT still had the fastest speeds."

The short of it: They have the numbers on Converge, but according to their rules, they don't qualify in the report because of qualifications that they say are meant to weigh widespread availability. Hence, consumers won't get to see Converge numbers from Ookla until the 3% threshold is reached.

Ookla has more information on their testing methods on this page and about their "Speedtest Awards" qualifications here.

A possible explanation on the small amount of tests relative to the rest of the field? Converge is still in the 1st year of its 5-year nationwide rollout plan. It said in August 2018 that it was trying to complete the rollout earlier, gunning to finish rolling out its Luzon backbone by the end of that year, Visayas in 2019 and Mindanao in 2020. – Rappler.com