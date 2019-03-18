With rumors of announcements for new consoles and services, gamers may want to tune into the conference this year

MANILA, Philippines - Every year tens of thousands of game developers converge in San Francisco for what has been described as the largest professional game industry event in the world, Game Developers Conference (GDC).

It’s an event for those in the industry to learn, network, and exchange ideas with their colleagues rather than showcase new games, which is why it tends to get overlooked by consumers.

This year, however, might be different and consumers may want to keep their eyes peeled as it’s been hinted that new consoles and services could be announced at the conference. Here’s what to expect!

Google's game-streaming service

Google last week uploaded a short teaser to amp up their GDC 2019 keynote where they promise to unveil their “vision of the future of gaming.”

While the 37-second video doesn’t offer any details of what Google has in store, speculations suggest the search engine giant is finally ready to unveil its own game-streaming service, which it’s been reportedly testing for the past few months.

Google could also launch a console dubbed “Project Yeti” alongside the service. This information is backed-up by a recently-discovered patent that Google filed for a game controller design.

Cross-platform Xbox Live

Microsoft is expected to launch new developer tools that would help it expand Xbox Live support to other platforms namely iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch,

What this essentially means for players is that they can use their Xbox Live profile when they play certain cross-platform games on mobile devices or the Switch. This includes access to Xbox Live achievements, social systems, and multiplayer.

Microsoft already has a few titles that currently support this system, most notable of which is Minecraft. By streamlining the process of developing cross-platform games for Xbox Live, Microsoft can encourage more developers to expand its lineup of games.

Microsoft’s Project xCloud

Google is not the only one who’s taking a dive into game-streaming as Microsoft recently demonstrated Project xCloud, a cloud-based gaming service that allows players to stream games on consoles, PCs, and even mobile phones.

In the demo, Microsoft showed-off Forza Horizon 4 streaming from the company’s Azure cloud service on an Android device that’s also connected to an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth.

Microsoft’s gaming cloud chief Kareem Choudhry explains that the service is not meant to replace consoles, but provide players with more options and ways to play.

The company is set to reveal more details about the service at the conference.

Epic vs. Valve

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, went head-to-head with Valve’s Steam when it launched its own digital game marketplace – the Epic Games Store – last year.

Competition between the two recently got more heated when Epic Games Store managed to snatch titles like Metro Exodus and The Division 2 away from Steam's storefront.

Both are scheduled to discuss future updates, improvements, and plans for their respective platforms at the conference.

Oculus Rift S

Oculus in a blog post wrote that they may have “an announcement or two” for the conference, aside from the virtual reality (VR) demo sessions they have planned.

According to UploadVR, one of the announcements has already been confirmed to be for the new Rift S headset, which is said to be an upgraded version of the original Oculus Rift.

GDC in the past years hosted numerous announcements related to VR hardware and software so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Oculus is officially revealing the Rift S there. – Rappler.com