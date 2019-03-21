Here's what we tentatively know about Apple’s video-streaming service and some other potential announcements for its upcoming event

Published 4:38 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Apple last week officially confirmed that they’re holding an event on March 25 where they’re expected to officially unveil their long-rumored video streaming service along with other media subscription offerings.

It appears that hardware is not the focus this time around as Apple has already revealed its brand new iPad models via a press release to make way for all other announcements they’re saving for the event.

Here’s what we expect to hear about!

Apple's video-streaming service

Dubbed by some media outlets as the “Netflix killer,” Apple is set to pull the curtains back on its own video-streaming service, which they reportedly spent over $1 billion on.

It’s been a year since we first heard rumblings that Apple has been recruiting top Hollywood talent including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, and J.J. Abrams to create and star in original content for the service.

According to The New York Times, 5 shows have already completed filming with another half dozen wrapping production soon. These shows, which span different genres, could all be previewed at the event.

While Apple has yet to share any details, an analyst told CNET that these original shows could be free for iOS users with an option to pay a subscription fee to avail from other providers Apple is allegedly courting to join its soon-to-be-announced platform.

News subscription service

Apple is also expected to beef up its News app by allowing users to subscribe to a service that would give them access to premium content from magazine and news publishers.

CNET adds that The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal are among the news outlets allegedly in talks with Apple to join the service.

The Wall Street Journal reported, however, that major publishers were hesitant to join because Apple would take half the revenue.

Apple credit card

Apple is working with American investment bank Goldman Sachs to release a credit card, as reported by Cult of Mac.

It’s said to work similar to a regular credit card and be offered under the Apple Pay Brand.

New Airpods

Numerous reports have suggested that new Airpods are set to launch towards the end of March. If these are true, it’s highly likely that Apple would reveal them at the event.

The follow-up to Apple’s wireless Bluetooth earbuds would reportedly feature biometric sensors, noise cancellation, water resistance, as well as different color options.

You can catch the livestream of event on March 26, 1am Philippine time via this link. – Rappler.com