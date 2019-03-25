Iconic Apple products star in the retro-inspired opener for its special event

Published 5:27 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hardware wasn't the focus of Apple's March 25 event but that didn't stop the tech giant from tipping its hat to its long line of beloved products through the years.

From the iPhone to the Mac to iPods and the Apple Pencil, Apple shows us their best products in a video shown prior to the actual presentation. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its March 25 event)

The short video was neat, mimicking a colorful movie intro from the '60s or '70s, with tongue-in-cheek references including "The phone that changed phones forever," Siri being the production assistant, and "Music by 50 million songs in your pocket." A must-watch for Apple fans? Certainly.– Rappler.com