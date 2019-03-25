Hear from Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Aniston, Ron Howard and more Hollywood luminaries in this Apple TV+ promo

Published 6:11 AM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – You have to hand it to Apple when it comes to making commercials. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its March 25 event)

In a promo for their new Apple TV+ video on-demand service, shown first at their March 25 event, the tech giant rounds up the likes of directors Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Ron Howard, Sofia Coppola, Damien Chazelle and actresses Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Octavia Spencer, and has them discuss their creative process – the challenges and the fulfillment that comes with overcoming these. Watch it above.

The man working the camera for this short film is himself, a powerhouse: Emmanuel Lubezki who won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for 3 straight years (Gravity in 2013, Birdman in 2014, and The Revenant in 2015).

Some of the new shows for Apple TV+ include a new Amazing Stories series from Spielberg; Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell will be in a comedy set in a morning news show called The Morning Show; and Jason Momoa will be in a new drama called See. – Rappler.com